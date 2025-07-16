Oil palm project fuels Kalangala land rows

Leaders in Kyamuswa County, Kalangala District have raised concern over increasing land disputes in the area. The leaders blamed the issue on the government’s move to extend the oil palm project to the area. Local leaders say many residents settled on land owned by absentee landlords whose grandparents were moved during the tsetse fly outbreak in the early 1900s. But a recent order by President Museveni to expand oil palm farming into Kyamuswa led to relatives of the original landowners returning to claim the land, leading to clashes with tenants who have lived and farmed there for many years. The Kalangala Resident District Commissioner, Mr Fred Badda, said his office gets more than 15 land complaints every week. “Oil palm growing has revived interest in land. Tenants who had forgotten about their bibanja and landlords we had long searched for are now resurfacing.

Everyone wants a stake,” he said during an interview on Monday. Mr Badda said some landlords are targeting the Shs51.9 billion that government has set aside to extend the oil palm project to Kyamuswa. They are either trying to take back parts of the land or asking tenants to pay yearly ground rent (Busuulu). Pastor John Bamanya, who chairs the Jaana Area Land Committee, said most land disputes in Jaana come from unclear land ownership and people settling on land without proper agreements. “People settled without knowing the rightful owners of the land. Now, different individuals are showing up, each claiming ownership. Oil palm has just fuelled the land disputes,” he said. Ms Betty Katamba, a member of the Bufumira Area Land Committee, said family disputes among landlords are complicating matters.

Mr Joshua Wafumbwa, a councillor representing Kyamuswa Sub-county at the Kalangala District Council, spoke about the struggles of residents who applied for leases on public land back in 2010 but never received official land documents. “These residents paid premium land fees, filled application forms, and have waited years for leases. Without [proof of] ownership, they cannot engage in oil palm growing, and ongoing disputes risk locking them out of the project,” he said. To reduce tensions, the Ministry of Lands, together with the Kalangala District leadership, held three key meetings—two at the district headquarters on June 10 and 17, and one at the Kyamuswa Sub-county headquarters on June 18.

The meetings brought together landlords, tenants, and land committee members to discuss land ownership issues and prepare for the oil palm expansion. A coordination committee was also formed to manage the oil palm project in Kyamuswa. Former Kalangala Woman MP, Ms Ruth Nvumetta Kavuma, was appointed chairperson, while Mr Semafumu Kagwa, a landlord from Kitobo Island, was chosen to lead the landlords’ taskforce. “The mandate of this team is to mobilise landlords and resolve tenancy disputes so that both landlords and tenants can benefit from the project,” Mr Badda said. More than 2,800 acres of land have been set aside for oil palm growing in Kyamuswa County.



