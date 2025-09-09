Oil palm seedling shortage forces farmers to turn to risky alternatives

The high cost and limited availability of certified oil palm seedlings have forced farmers in Kalangala District to turn to uncertified alternatives, a move agricultural experts warn could undermine years of investment by both the government and farmers. Each certified seedling from Oil Palm Uganda Limited (OPUL) costs Shs20,000, a price many smallholder farmers say is unaffordable.

The Ssese Oil Palm Growers Cooperative Society (SOPAGCO), which supplies seedlings to outgrowers, recently received only 10,000 seedlings from OPUL, far below the district’s growing demand. Faced with the shortfall, many farmers are now resorting to collecting naturally sprouting seedlings from fallen palm fruits or buying cheaper, uncertified seedlings from unlicensed nurseries.

“We were promised seedlings, but they were delayed. Farmers had already prepared their gardens, so they resorted to picking substandard seedlings,” said Mr Ronald Lwanga, an oil palm grower on Buggala Island, in an interview at the weekend.

The shortage has also affected farmers from other districts, including Masaka, Kyotera, Buvuma, and Buikwe.

Some have been traveling to Kalangala to purchase uncertified seedlings at prices ranging between Shs10,000 and Shs15,000 each.

In one incident, a group of farmers from Masaka attempted to sell 20,000 uncertified seedlings in Kalangala but were blocked after failing to present a valid nursery permit.

In Kalangala, uncertified nurseries are increasingly visible, with operators selling seedlings to farmers within and beyond the district. A risky gamble? Mr David Baliroda, the general manager of SOPAGCO, described the trend as both risky and unsustainable.

“Seedlings picked from gardens may never yield, even after four years of care,” he warned.

“Even if they do produce fruit, the oil extraction rate is far lower compared to certified seedlings.”

Mr Joel Kigundu, an extension worker with SOPAGCO, said uncertified seedlings often grow into male palm trees, which do not produce fruit. “Out of 100 uncertified seedlings, only about 20 will yield fruit bunches. The rest are sterile,” he explained.

“They’re also highly susceptible to diseases like ganoderma, which rots the roots, and fusarium wilt, which dries out the leaves.” The economic impact is also significant. At OPUL’s mill in Kalangala, a tonne of fresh fruit bunches from certified seedlings yields about 23 percent oil. In contrast, uncertified plants yield only around 12 percent.

“This directly undermines the government’s efforts to reduce edible oil imports,” Mr Kigundu said.

“If low-quality seedlings flood the market, prices for fresh fruit bunches could drop from Shs900 to Shs600 per kilogramme.”

Seeking a solution

To address the crisis, SOPAGCO has ordered tested seeds from PalmElit, a Malaysian company, and plans to establish its own certified nursery in Kalangala.

“The seeds are expected this month. In about eight months, farmers will begin accessing certified seedlings,” said Mr Baliroda. By 2027, SOPAGCO plans to implement a 25 percent replanting cycle across all plantations using certified seedlings from its nursery. Farmers will receive the seedlings on credit, with repayments deducted from future harvests.

The cooperative also plans to offer cash loans for crop management. Mr Baliroda issued a warning to farmers: “Uncertified seedlings will not be accepted into the official oil palm supply chain.”

Uganda currently produces between 83,000 and 97,000 metric tonnes of cooking oil annually, far below its consumption rate of about 200,000 metric tonnes, a gap the government hopes to close through promoting oil palm farming.

