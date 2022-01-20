Oilseed factories in Lira run out of raw materials

Raw materials such as sunflowers, soybeans and sheanut are scarce, forcing some factories to halt operations

By  Bill Oketch  &  Charity Akullo

What you need to know:

  • Raw materials such as sunflowers, soybeans and sheanut are scarce, forcing some factories to halt operations

Several oilseed factories in Lira City are on the verge of collapse due to shortage of raw materials.
Raw materials such as sunflowers, soybeans and sheanut are scarce, forcing some factories to halt operations.
The prolonged dry spell in the northern region, which caused poor harvest in the last two seasons, has worsened the situation.
The factories are currently operating at only 20 percent capacity.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.