Ojok voted as replacement for his deceased father Jacob Oulanyah in Omoro by-election

Mr Andrew Ojok has emerged winner of the Omoro County by-election parliamentary seat after beating five of his contenders in the race to replace his deceased father and former Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah.

Oulanyah died on March 20, 2022 in Seattle, Washington, United States barely a year after being voted Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

Oulanyah's son, Ojok garnered 14,224 votes while his closest contender, Mr Simon Toolit Akecha of the National Unity Platform (NUP) got 1,633 votes, according to the Electoral Commission.