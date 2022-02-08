Okurut named interim Teso cultural head

Augustine Omare Okurut. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Amos Ngwomoya  &  Simon Peter Emwamu

  • This comes after the death of paramount chief, Augustine Osuban Lemukol Lemukol.

The prime minister for Iteso Cultural Union (ICU), Mr Augustine Omare Okurut, has been appointed the interim cultural head of the institution.

