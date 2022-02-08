Okurut named interim Teso cultural head

The prime minister for Iteso Cultural Union (ICU), Mr Augustine Omare Okurut, has been appointed the interim cultural head of the institution.

This comes after the death of paramount chief, Augustine Osuban Lemukol Lemukol, at Mulago National Referral Hospital on Saturday evening where he had been admitted. The cause of death is yet to be revealed.

The ICU’s protocol media and public relations officer, Mr Jonathan Maraka, confirmed the development and also revealed that the late chief had suspended the council by the time he passed on.

“The position of chairperson council and the council in general aren’t in place, and that now means the prime minister Augustine Omare Okurut will take the position of acting Emorimor until such time when a new Emorimor is elected,” Mr Maraka said.

He added: “I apologise in advance that ICU is ill-financed and it’s not logical that we will sit within six months to have elections for the new Emorimor.”

Quoting the ICU constitution, Mr Maraka said all registered clans under ICU will be involved in the election of the next paramount chief.

The Serere District chairperson, Mr Stephen Ochola, warned against disunity and implored people to emulate the chief.

Government has also pledged to give an official sendoff to the Emorimor Lemukol.

The revelation was made yesterday by the Minister of State for ICT in charge of National Guidance, Mr Godfrey Kabyanga.

“The President has directed that the deceased Teso cultural leader should be given an official burial for his outstanding service to the country. Government is working with the family to finalise burial arrangements,” the minister said, adding that the date for the burial will be communicated in the course of the week.

The Minister of State for Disability Affairs, Ms Hellen Grace Asamo, said a national organising committee led by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has been constituted to handle all the burial arrangements.

“The committee held its first meeting on Sunday, which was chaired by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender and, therefore, dispatched a delegation that met with the family and the Teso cultural institution’s leadership in Entebbe on putting together a befitting funeral arrangement,” she said.

Eulogised as an honest and strong pillar of the Teso Sub-region, the deceased has been at the helm of the cultural institution since 1998.