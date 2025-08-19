Old students give back to former schools in Ankole

Old boys and girls of the several secondary schools in Ankole Sub-region are giving back to them, especially in revamping the structures.

Some of the traditional schools including Munteyera High School Kitunga in Ntungamo District, Mbarara High School in Mbarara City, Kinoni Girls Secondary School in Rwampara District and Kibubura Girls School in Ibanda District, are benefiting from the contribution of their old students.

By 2017, Muntuyera High School’s enrolment had reduced to 220 students from Senior One to Senior Six, which was partly blamed on the decline in academic performance, but when the school administration involved the old boys (OBs), the school’s enrolment has since shot up to 1,300 students.

Muntuyera High School, like other schools in Ankole, is a testament to how old students have transformed their former schools back to glory.

Mr Fred Kangwagye, the chairperson of Muntuyera High School Old Boys Association, said they were touched by the school’s decline as a top performer in the sub-region and across the country.

“The enrolment had gone down, the academics of the school had drastically dropped, and the school was highly indebted. As OBs, we sat down and put in a fact-finding committee to study the situation, come up with a report and recommendation on how we can rescue the school,” he said.

The OBs came up with a remedial plan that involved changing the Board of Governors, which gave a leeway to enable OBs have majority membership on the board and replacing the head teacher and the deputy school head.

“We started the scholarship programme to attract bright students because we knew that once we deal with performance, the public will trust us and will be able to give us their children,” Mr Kangwagye said.

He added that after changing management, the plan was to instil discipline among the learners and reduce losses.

“With the increased enrolment, we managed to reduce the debt burden. The school currently has no debt. The former headteacher [Mr Joseph Twiine Muganga] joined the school in 2018 and he inherited a debt of Shs500 million. But with intervention of Old Boys ,the debt was cleared and when the outgoing head teacher [Mr Muganga] handed over the office last year, the school had a surplus of Shs90 million on its account,” he said.

The head teacher, Mr Yoramu Muzahura, said: “The old boys have done a lot to bring the school back to its past glory, from infrastructural developments, improved enrolment and academic excellence, motivation of teachers and career guidance. They are part of the financing of most of the school’s activities.”

Other schools

Likewise, the old boys of Mbarara High School reconstructed Addis Ababa dormitory block that was gutted by fire in 2016. They have also embarked on other ventures to improve the school’s infrastructure.

“As old boys, we are committed to seeing the learning environment of this school improve. After handing over this dormitory. We are embarking on the construction of another dormitory of the same nature. The learning environment of the school has a big contribution towards education standards,” Dr Medard Bitekyerezo, the chairperson of Mbarara High School Old Boys Association, said, adding that OBs built a bakery for the school to reduce expenditure.

“We are giving out scholarships to bright and needy students. We are working towards the best learning environment, but also our teachers get motivated. We are going to construct another dormitory,” he said. The head teacher of Mbarara High School, Mr Ham Ahimbisibwe, said the OBs have been involved in several projects .

“They have been involved in mobilising resources for infrastructural development like renovation of dormitories...construction of Addis Ababa dormitory, sponsoring needy students, equipping the school’s laboratories and libraries. They have done a lot for the school,” he said.

Kinoni Girls SS

Ms Grace Ndagire Tweheyo, the headmistress of Kinoni Girls Secondary School, said when she was posted to the school in 2021, the school had problems such as being in debt, poor academic performance and low enrolment.

“When I was posted here, everything was a mess, and as I was figuring out how to go about the situation, I thought of old girls as the key stakeholders. To that effect, I contacted a few old girls and we started a WhatsApp group. The OGs one by one started giving assistance,” Ms Tweheyo said.

She added: “Some of the projects at the school include renovation and expansion of the staffroom and administration block, renovation of the main hall, construction of water tanks, paying fees for two A-Level students, among others.”

The school’s chairperson of the Old Girls Association, Dr Peace Mbabazi, said: “We will continue to make our school shine and vibrant. ..we want the girls to also grow up into useful Ugandans. As you see the enrolment has been going up and our next project is the construction of a storeyed dormitory.”

The headmistress of Kibubura Girls School, Ms Celia Amanya, said OGs have provided resources for buying computers and laboratory equipment.

“They have helped in the development of the infrastructure of the school, like the food and nutrition laboratory, liaising with the Board of Governors, they are now constructing a three-storeyed multi-purpose science complex,” she said.

Ms Amanya added: “Most of the girls leave this school when they love God and are saved. They also get inspired to become important people in the future because the school has prominent OGs.”

