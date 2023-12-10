Old students seek Shs150m to renovate school buildings

The old students of Lake Victoria Primary School in Entebbe Municipality are looking for Shs150 million to renovate old buildings.

The School headmaster Mr Steven Nabende said the school which has a population of 800 children needs the funds since it’s currently limited to a predetermined government funding of Shs2.5 million to run the school’s various needs per quadrimestre.

“We need to emphasize the school infrastructure rehabilitated. We are also focusing on improving the academic standards, this was once an academic giant and we dream that the alumni come together to rebuild the academic strategy so that we can excel,” he said.

Mr Nabende made the remarks during the old students' homecoming ceremony held at the school on Saturday.

“Another strategy we are emphasizing while working with the old students is to help us improve enrollment. As you are aware, this school used to serve the natives around here in Kizungu zone but the structures have been turned into hotels, so learners move from as far as Katabi, Kigungu to come here. If we can put up transportation means, the learners population can increase,” he said.

The Entebbe Municipality Mayor Mr Fabrice Rulinda, an old student of the school urged the alumni to desist from scapegoating but rather come together with the municipal council to rebuild the school.

“In the recent past we have seen people blaming the head teacher, government but this is a school which is older than our independence, it needs constant repairs and help but we need to stop blaming ourselves and each other,” he said.