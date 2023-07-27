Old students unveil multi-million St Kalemba SS revamp 

Old students of St. Mathias Kalemba SS, Nazigo (SKANOSA) in Kayunga District have unveiled a multi-million revamp of the school’s infrastructure in a bid to restore its past glory.

The plan was launched during the old students’ homecoming ceremony attended by hundreds over the weekend.

Led by the president SKANOSA, Mr Sylvester Henry Wambuga, the old students said some of the school’s hostels and classrooms need to be given a facelift while the pit latrines should be done away with and replaced with water-borne toilets.

The catholic-founded secondary school was among the top institutions in the country in the 1990s and early 2000 in both academics and co-curricular activities.

However, the standards has over the past years deteriorated until the old students seconded a proposal by Mr Constantine Kawuma, a former student of the school to take over its headship, four years ago.

“During this era of dotcom, we no longer need these pit latrines where we had to first undress to avoid catching the bad smell before we could go ease ourselves. The hostels need to be renovated to match the standards of St Kalemba,” Mr Wambuga noted.

Mr Wambuga is currently the assistant director of the Law Development Centre, Kampala campus.

The SKANOSA president who said their homecoming was not about admiring their former school noted that when each of the old students plays their role, the institution will regain its former glory.

The alumni who contributed Shs4 million in cash towards the improvement of the water drainage at the hostels also pledged to contribute towards the completion of the boys’ dormitory whose construction stalled many years ago on foundation level.

Mr Constantine Kawuma, the head teacher asked the old students to love their former schools saying it is what helped them to be what they are now.