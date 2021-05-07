Old Taxi Park to be reopened on May 22, says KCCA

By Job Bwire More by this Author

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) said Friday that the Old Taxi Park which has been closed for now a year to facilitate rehabilitation would be reopened later this month.

In a statement, the Authority said it had substantially completed the construction works to rehabilitate the 50-year-old taxi park and that it would be reopened to full operation on May 22.

"Having been in existence for over 50 years, the Covid-19 outbreak, presented an opportunity to work on the park carpet area and immediate surrounding without interference from taxis that had been grounded due to a nationwide lock down. On May 7, 2020, KCCA embarked on the works that involved drainage improvements, parking area and embankment construction and beautification of the park," the statement from the Authority reads in part.

However, the reopening will be preceded with installation of an access control system, demolition of illegal structures, especially bill boards in the park, engaging taxi operators' leadership on park governance and route origin/ stages, among others.

KCCA further said it would first label/ mark stages agreed upon, dry run to test operational readiness of all park systems before full scale operation on May 22, 2021.