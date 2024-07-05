Older persons’ council urges govt to recruit specialists for elderly care

The leadership of the National Council for Older Persons (NCOP) has asked the government to consider recruiting specialist doctors in the new FY2024-25 to improve the wellness of the elderly.

NCOP leaders argue that when elderly persons visit most health facilities, they take long to be attended to by health workers.

NCOP Executive Secretary Scholastica Nasinyama said the country has only two gerontologists [specialist doctors] who cannot serve over 2 million people who are in the age category.

“Our older persons and elderly people require unique services in their communities that must be planned for by the district. Sometimes, when these individuals visit health facilities, they miss out on services,” Nasinyama told journalists in Kampala on Thursday.

She also expressed concern over “lack of inclusion in planning for older persons and the elderly in various districts, which causes them to miss out on the unique services they require.”

NCOP leaders stated that, in addition to the central government’s national programs targeting their age group like SAGE, districts are also expected to plan better to ensure that older persons enjoy essential services in their old age.

“…but it's unfortunate that we are left to compete for services with the general population,” Nasinyama argued.

The NCOP leadership also alleged that some older persons are missing out on government programs targeting the general population, such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) despite the government stating that older persons comprise 10 percent of beneficiaries of the said poverty alleviation initiative.

NCOP chairperson Charles Isabirye decried continuous budget cuts for older persons, appealing to the government to consider increasing the budget to provide a reasonable amount of money for its members.

“Our MPs have continued to cut our budget, yet they receive large salaries. We have urged them to increase the budget to see if the government will not pay it. What they don’t realize is that they will also become old. The Shs25,000 allocated under SAGE is too little,” Isabirye said.