Older persons in Western Uganda decry inadequate welfare support

Older persons in Western Uganda have expressed deep concerns over the existing laws that govern their welfare, stating that these laws do not adequately address their needs.

During a recent conference for older persons held at Acacia Inn in Mbarara, where representatives to the National Council level were elected, participants highlighted the significant challenges they face due to the current legal framework.

Ms Anne Muhindo Bakazimbaga, the incumbent and NRM flag bearer for the female representative of older persons in Western Uganda to the National Council of Older Persons, emphasised that older persons have struggled to enjoy their rights due to limitations embedded in the laws that are supposed to protect and support them.

"Some of the challenges are hinged around the law governing us," Ms. Muhindo explained. "When the Constitution of 1995 was made, it recognized older persons as special interest groups who need affirmative action. However, the realization of those stipulated rights has been slow, and as a result, we are given little assistance for our rights."

Ms Muhindo called on the government to ensure that persons aged 60 years and above are fully provided for and involved in the administration of their rights. She specifically pointed out the need for the government to enhance policies affecting pensioners. According to her, pensioners are still receiving their pensions based on outdated policies, which fail to account for current economic realities.

"For the pensioners, in the policy, it was declared that whenever salaries of serving officers are increased, the salaries of pensioners must also be enhanced according to their scale. However, this is not the case today," she noted. She cited the example of science teachers whose salaries were increased to Shs 4 million, while pensioners continue to receive their monthly pay based on the old scale that was in place when they retired.

The inadequacy of the Senior Citizens' Grant under the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) program was another major point of concern. Ms Muhindo argued that the Shs25,000 monthly grant provided to older persons is far from sufficient to cover their basic needs.

"Today, the kg of meat is Shs20,000, and SAGE gives an older person Shs25,000 for maintenance and welfare to cover a whole month. This is unfair and far from being reasonable support from the government," she said.

Mr Paul Mbabazi, the newly elected male representative for older persons in Western Uganda and chairperson of Fort Portal, echoed Ms Muhindo's sentiments. He emphasized that older persons have not been adequately supported according to their needs, particularly in terms of health and economic issues.

"The government is slow to the upkeep and welfare of the elderly," Mr Mbabazi said. "When you go on the ground, you can cry. They are the ones who take care of the orphans, yet they no longer earn income."

He called on the government to do more to support older persons, suggesting the creation of an insurance policy that would address their health and economic challenges.

Mr. Mbabazi further highlighted that the Western region, which ranges from Kiryandongo to Kisoro districts, faces similar challenges affecting older persons. "Western region ranges from Kiryandongo to Kisoro districts, and older persons have similar interests," he said. "I will work to bridge the gap in policies to help them on health, economic, and other issues. Older persons have similar challenges as you grow older, and we want the government to put in place an insurance policy for the elderly because at that age, these people need assistance, both health-wise and economically."

The National Council for Older Persons Act of 2013 establishes councils at various levels to advocate for the rights of older persons, ensuring their representation in government.

Additionally, the SAGE program provides cash transfers to eligible older persons. However, as the concerns raised by Ms Muhindo and Mr Mbabazi indicate, there is still much work to be done to ensure that older persons in Western Uganda and beyond receive the support they need.



