Olivia Lutaaya, 15 other NUP supporters convicted of treachery

The General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala has convicted 16 National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters on charges of unlawful possession of 13 pieces of explosive devices and treachery.

The army court chaired by Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe convicted Olivia Lutaaya, Rashid Ssegujja, Robert Rugumayo, Muhymdin Kakooza, Simon Kijjambu, Abdul Matovu and others upon their own plea of guilty during court proceedings held in camera, a lawyer who attended court told this reporter.

Other convicts are, Mesearch Kiwanuka , Ibrahim Wandera, Asbert Nagwere, Steven Musakulu, Sharif Matovu, Devis Mafabi, Livingston Katushabe Kigozi, Swaibu Katabi, Stanley Lwanga, Siraje Obalayi, Joseph Muganza and Paul Muwanguzi.

The group that has been on remand for four years previously pleaded guilty and sought presidential pardon.

During the Monday proceedings which were inaccessible to journalists, Brig Gen Mugabe remanded the convicts until Wednesday when they will appear for sentencing.

The suspects were first remanded on charges of unlawful possession of 13 explosive devices following their arrest between November 2020 and May 2021 before an additional charge of treachery was slapped on them.



They have had several of their bail applications dismissed before by the army court, largely on grounds that their sureties are not substantial.

Prosecution alleges that between November 2020 and May 12, 2021, in diverse areas of Jinja, Mbale, Kireka, Nakulabye, Kawempe, Nateete and Kampala Central, the accused were in possession of 13 pieces of explosive devices which are ordinarily a monopoly of the defence forces.