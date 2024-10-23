Olivia Lutaaya, 15 other NUP supporters sentenced to five years for treachery

The General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala has sentenced 16 National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters to five years in prison after they recently pleaded guilty to treachery and unlawful possession of 13 explosive devices.

However, the court said that the convicts who include; Olivia Lutaaya, Rashid Ssegujja, Robert Rugumayo, Muhymdin Kakooza, Simon Kijjambu and Abdul Matovu will be jailed for three months and 22 days from the date of the sentence considering that they have already spent three years and eight months on remand.

Court further considered the fact that they have spent 16 months attending trial, pleaded guilty to the charges and that they are sole bread winners of their young families.

Other convicts are; Mesearch Kiwanuka , Ibrahim Wandera, Asbert Nagwere, Steven Musakulu, Sharif Matovu, Devis Mafabi, Livingston Katushabe Kigozi, Swaibu Katabi, Stanley Lwanga, Siraje Obalayi, Joseph Muganza and Paul Muwanguzi.

The army court chaired by Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe also sentenced the group to a caution for unlawful possession of explosive devices.

However, the convicts said they will appeal against the sentence as they seek a presidential pardon.

The group who are part of the 32 opposition party supporters arrested and charged in the army court in relation to the 2021 presidential election recently pleaded guilty to the charges and sought a presidential pardon after spending nearly four years on remand without trial. They had initially denied the charged and pleaded not guilty.

Four of their co-accused were in April 2023 released on bail while the others have maintained their plea of not guilty, insisting they never committed the crimes they are accused of. They recently told court that their arrest was because they support Mr Robert Kyagylanyi, alias Bobi Wine, who contested for presidency on the NUP ticket against Mr Museveni who has been in power since 1986 when he shot his way to State House through a guerilla warfare.

They were first remanded on charges of unlawful possession of 13 explosive devices following their arrest between November 2020 and May 2021 before an additional charge of treachery was slapped on them.

They had several of their bail applications dismissed before by the army court, largely on grounds that their sureties are not substantial.