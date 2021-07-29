Olympics: All hopes on Cheptegei, Kiplimo

Uganda’s long distance stars Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo will make their first appearance in Tokyo in the 10000m men’s final today.

Joshua Cheptegei and his understudy Jacob Kiplimo are guaranteed to run at least thrice during the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan.

Uganda’s long distance stars will make their first appearance in Tokyo in the 10,000m men’s final today on the first day of athletics competitions having lived through curling, sailing, equestrian et al over the past week.

The duo will then return to the track on Tuesday for the 5,000m heats. Should they make the final of that 12 and a half lap race, they will compete for Gold again next Friday.

But, today matters the most for Uganda’s hopes of adding to the two Olympic Gold medals won by John Aki-Bua (1972) and Stephen Kiprotich (marathon).

Favourite

Cheptegei will start the race as favourite. His resume in the 10,000m demands that. He holds the world record set last year in Valencia, Spain when he did 26 minutes and 11 seconds. It had stood for 15 years.

In doing so, he became the 10th man in history to hold the 5,000 and 10,000m world records concurrently, both set in 2020.

Before that, the 24-year old won the World Junior Championship Gold seven years ago in Eugene, USA.

The growth saw him add a 5,000 and 10000m double at the 2018 Commonwealth Games plus a world title in the latter race at the 2019 World Athletics Championships.

Despite his successes in the 5,000m, it’s the 25-lap race where Cheptegei can be called the undisputed king – the best in the world. He belongs to a galaxy of a select few – the biggest sports personalities presently.

1-2 finish?

His biggest rival for this Gold is Kiplimo, whose personal best time of 26 minutes, 33 seconds and 93-hundreth of a second, is the second best among the 25 starters.

A 1-2 finish would give Uganda Gold and Silver. And it’s not a stretch

On May 19, Kiplimo set the seventh fastest time over the 10,000m at the 60th Golden Spike in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Robust Stephen Kissa will be required to help break down the field over the first half of the race with a tense pace before Cheptegei launches an assault for gold.

It’s nicely set up to lift the gloom the current lull seen with all Uganda’s three boxers last a total of 27 minutes, swimmers not progressing far and rower Kathleen Noble earning plaudits for participation.

Cheptegei is so good that anything other than Gold may feel like a disappointment. What if that Gold falls to Kiplimo?

UGANDA’S OLYMPIC MEDALISTS

Name award/yearEridadi Mukwanga (Silver, 1968 Mexico City)Leo Rwabwogo (Bronze, 1968 Mexico City)John Akii-Bua (Gold, 1972 Munich)Leo Rwabwogo (Silver, 1972 Munich)John Mugabi (Silver, 1980 Moscow)Davis Kamoga (Bronze, 1996 Atlanta)Stephen Kiprotich (Gold, 2012 London)