Olympics: The day it all comes down to fruition

Once the action starts officially today, the quest for medals, national pride and records will bring everyone’s competitive edge to the fore.

By Makhtum Muziransa

So this is it! A night in Japan (it should be a sunny bright afternoon back home in Uganda), when all those gathered at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo are equal – one of the core Olympic values.

What music do you play for them? Chris Brown’s Don’t Wake Me Up? Or the Greatest ShowMan?

All qualified or invited athletes in one place to espouse the values of Olympism; the determination that got the athletes here in the first place and the excellence they hope to achieve.

There is a popular social media meme, where Usain Bolt says he “practised for four years to run nine seconds.” One wonders if it was on such a night in 2012 or 2016 that this all sunk in for the most celebrated Olympian of our times.

The inspiration to the rest of the world watching at home is real.

The friendships that will be made as they go through two weeks of testing their resolve and emotions in a foreign land away from their families and friends that would otherwise offer support. Even the countrymen they travelled with to Tokyo might be absent chasing their own Olympic targets in different disciplines and arenas.

It seems only courage and respect can get one through the anxiety. And it is good that they have to learn that at the start of the Games.

Reliving the experience

“On such a night, we gather outside our flats in the Olympic Village dressed in garbs,” Uganda’s flag bearer at the London 2012 Olympics Ganzi Mugula, recollected.

“This is the time when friendships are made. You interact, laugh, chat and take pictures with everyone you come across.

Some, you have seen before in other international meets. Others have been role models and this is the time to tell them,” Mugula, who now doubles as the head of Uganda Olympians Association, continued.

In processions they move towards the stadium in the alphabetical order of their countries. From my recollection in 2016, it was a surreal moment watching swimmer Joshua Ekirikubinza carry the flag in Rio de Janeiro – Brazil.

This time, the Uganda Olympic Committee has decided to keep the flag bearer a top secret. Usually, for the athletes that might also not know their country’s flag bearers, those doing the honours are revealed shortly before the entourage gets to the stadium.

“The organisers hand you your country’s flag and a flag belt that goes across your chest to anchor the flag as you walk.”

And then comes the big moment. The revelation of each country and its aspiring, or returning, Olympians to the whole wide world.

For some countries, such nights are a time to show off their culture in dressing and entertainment. Team Uganda has often opted for the kanzu (tunic) and gomesi.

“Just before I walked in, I was feeling nervous and thinking ‘I hope I do not mess up or fall’. My heart was racing when Uganda was called in. But I remembered to smile to cover it up for the cameras. Oh, the cameras, there were millions of them,” Mugula remembered.

But his moment of fame was short lived as they were paraded on the field to listen to the “speeches and watch entertainment.”

“Of course, the speeches can be quite long and many so this is usually when people move around to find out if their friends from other countries made it. Or even catch up on the lost time.

After the ceremony, everyone runs back to the dining hall for a meal. That experience is undeniably great but it leaves you extremely hungry, at least for me it did.”

It can also be short-lived because “after dinner, we go to bed and by the time you wake up, the actual Games have begun.”

Once the action starts, officially, tomorrow, the quest for medals, national pride and records will bring everyone’s competitive edge to the fore. Some will end up legends. Others, not quite, but come August 8, everyone will take home the memories and a title to hold forever – Olympian.

TEAM UGANDA

ATHLETICS

Women: Shida Leni (400m), Halima Nakaayi (800m), Winnie Nanyondo (800m & 1500m), Peruth Chemutai (3000m steeplechase), Esther Chebet, Prisca Chesang & Sarah Chelangat (all 5000m), Mercyline Chelangat (10000m), Juliet Chekwel & Immaculate Chemutai (Marathon)

Men: Ronald Musagala (1,500m), Albert Chemutai (3,000m Steeplechase), Oscar Chelimo (5,000m), Jacob Kiplimo, Stephen Kissa, Joshua Cheptegei (10,000m), Fred Musobo, Stephen Kiprotich, Filex Chemonges (all Marathon)





BOXING

Women: Catherine Nanziri (Flyweight)

Men: Musa Shadir (Welterweight), David Semujju (Middleweight)

SWIMMING

Men: Atuhaire Ambale (100m freestyle)

Women: Kirabo Namutebi (50m freestyle)

ROWING

Women: Kathleen Noble (Single Scull)

Officially, the 2020 Summer Olympic Games take place between July 23 and August 8, but the first events have already begun.