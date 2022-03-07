Ombaci college closed over strike

One of the school buildings whose window panes were destroyed during the strike. PHOTO/ FELIX WAROM OKELLO

By  Felix Warom Okello

What you need to know:

  • The riot was sparked by the arrest of six students by police investigating the death of a student.

Authorities yesterday closed St Joseph’s College Ombaci and unceremoniously sent home about 1,000 students following a destructive strike on Saturday night.
The institution was shut due to fear of further violence since the students “still have anger,” according to Resident City Commissioner Alice Akello, who doubles as the head of security in the city.
 “So, we have decided that everyone be sent home indefinitely,” she said, pointing out that re-absorption of the students will depend on “thorough scrutiny”.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.