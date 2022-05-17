Omoro by-election campaigns kick-off

Campaigns for the Omoro County by-election kicked-off yesterday amid heavy deployment of police in different parts of the constituency.

At least six candidates are vying for the position which fell vacant after the death of Jacob Oulanyah, who had held the position from 2001 to 2006 and then from 2011 until his death which was announced on March 20 by President Museveni. He was also the Speaker of Parliament.

However, many of the campaigns began late as the turn up of the electorates was low.

Despite arriving at the venue of his campaign in Teolam Village, Olam parish, Odek Sub-county at 11am, Mr Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party candidate, had to wait until 12.30pm to address his supporters as only a handful had arrived.

More eventually showed up and he began his campaign where he pledged to transform the standard and quality of service delivery in the district.

“Right from education, infrastructure, and health service delivery, they must change. People and government have sung for too long about tarmacking this road but I want to change that narrative because our people deserve better,” Mr Ojok said.

His colleague, Mr Justine Odong Obiya of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), had yet to start his campaign rally at Akidi Trading Centre by 2pm despite having three other rallies to attend later that day.

When he eventually started the rally, Mr Odong said he would serve the interests of the people of Omoro.

“My only manifesto is the interest of the people of Omoro. I cannot pledge anything beyond my capacity, because I first want to listen to the problems of the people, what they need and I will advocate directly for those specific needs,” Mr Odong said.

Intimidation

Meanwhile, there was drama at Adak Trading Centre and Corner Lakwaya, the two venues where the National Unity Platform (NUP) party candidate, Mr Simon Toolit Akecha, was campaigning when agents of the NRM party stormed the place and started distributing t-shirts and money.

Although the chaos, which resulted from the NUP supporters attempting to send away the NRM supporters, happened in full view of the police, they made no attempts to intervene.

There was also heavy deployment of police personnel supervised by senior officers at the two venues, unlike the other venues.

Mr Toolit accused police and NRM mobilisers of attempting to foil his campaign rallies by intimidating him and demobilising his supporters.

“Why would police trail us from venue to venue and why would NRM come and start distributing clothes and other things at exactly where I am meant to address my supporters, yet we earlier on reconciled all our campaign schedules with the Electoral Commission and NRM was not meant to be here today?” he said.

He added that he is petitioning the Electoral Commission on Tuesday to make a formal complaint on the misconduct.

But Mr David Mudong Ongom, the Aswa River Region police spokesman, told this newspaper that the deployment at Mr Toolit’s campaign rally was not malicious but for his own safety and security during the campaign.

“That is what we are doing for all these candidates because it is our role to ensure their security and safety, and we shall be doing this regularly but not to frustrate their campaign schedules,” he said.

Earlier on, Ms Damalie Nachuha, the Aswa River Region Police Commander, said police were ready to deploy and ensure security and safety at all campaign venues.

“Usually in such operations, we deploy more officers in plain clothes than those in uniforms and so we are prepared right from the time we met Electoral Commission officials prior to nominations,” Ms Nachuha said.

Other candidates in the race are Alliance for National Transformation’s Oscar Kiiza, and Independents Jimmy Walter Onen and Terrence Odonga.

Hopeful. . .What voters say

Mr Jimmy Kakamon, the Teolam Village chairman, said campaigns started late because it is a planting season when most people are engaged in farm work in the morning.

“People go to their gardens first and then they go for other things. This will likely be a challenge during all these campaign days,” Mr Kakamon said.

Ms Philomena Odwar, a resident of Akidi Trading centre, said they want a leader who will represent their interests to government as well as revamp the standard of education in the area.

Ms Lucy Akello, a resident of Palaro Village in Odek Sub-county said: “The LRA (Lord’s Resistance Army) war left behind many orphans and widows whose gardens and livelihood sources have been grabbed by others.