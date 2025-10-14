Omusinga Mumbere’s 59th coronation fete postponed

The Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu has postponed the 59th coronation anniversary of Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere Iremangoma, which was initially scheduled for October 19 to November 14.

The kingdom’s prime minister, Mr Benson Kule Baritazale, confirmed the development in an interview at the weekend, explaining that the postponement followed an official communication from the Omusinga.

He said the king will be abroad for a medical check-up during the previously proposed coronation week and will not have returned by October 19.

“The Omusinga was advised by his doctors to go for a medical check-up before the end of this month. The government has already made arrangements for His Majesty’s travel and stay for treatment. Since he will not have returned in time, he directed that the coronation anniversary be pushed to November 14,” he said.

Mr Baritazale added that with the new date, this year’s coronation celebrations will be combined with the Omusinga’s birthday, which also falls in November. He said the kingdom plans to organise a birthday run in Kasese Town on the same day as part of the celebrations.

“This year, we shall celebrate both the 69th coronation anniversary and the Omusinga’s birthday on the same day. The events will also include the launch of the kingdom’s strategic development plan,” he explained.

The postponement comes as the Rwenzururu Kingdom marks two years since Omusinga Mumbere returned to Kasese District on October 4, 2023, after spending about seven years in custody following his arrest in November 2016, together with 217 of his subjects.

Despite the change of date, Mr Baritazale said preparations are still underway, and the kingdom is continuing to mobilise resources to ensure the success of next month’s celebrations.

“We are continuing with our fundraising drives to support the coronation and other planned activities. Those who had already received invitation cards should simply note the change of date from October 19 to November 14. The cards remain valid,” he said.

He further encouraged Rwenzururu subjects to support and actively participate in the upcoming celebrations, emphasising that all contributions made toward the coronation will go directly into implementing the kingdom’s new development strategic plan.

“We call upon all our subjects to embrace these two events and stand with the Omusinga in promoting peace, unity, and development within our kingdom,” Mr Baritazale said.