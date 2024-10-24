Onapito's burial to cost Shs650 million

The committee overseeing the burial preparations of former presidential press secretary, Francis Onapito Ekomoloit, has estimated the ceremony to cost around Shs650 million.

Ekomoloit, who died on September 27, 2024, after a brilliant career in journalism, politics, and the corporate world, will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Asal Atap, Wera Sub County, Amuria district, on November 30, 2024.

According to the chairperson of the organising committee, Mr Richard Adongu, the government has committed to contributing Shs200 million of the total budget.

"We expect close to 10,000 people to attend the burial," Mr Adongu said. "The remaining Shs450 million will come from friends and companies that the late dearly rendered his expertise."

Ekomoloit served as legal and corporate affairs director of Nile Breweries for 17 years and was a legislator for Amuria from 1998 to 2021.

"The tomb, as per his will, is almost complete," Mr Adongu added. "Onapito led a life of humility, leaving behind a legacy of community service."

Ekomoloit's contributions include providing tapped water from his farm to the local community and ensuring schools had meals catered by him. He also empowered his constituents with poultry farming skills.

Before his passing, Mr Ekomoloit had built a mausoleum for his departed parents.