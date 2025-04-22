Onapito’s NBL scholarship beneficiaries honour his legacy

A couple of young professionals and students from various institutions across the country at the weekend spent time at the late Francis Onapito Ekomoloit’s home in Wera, Amuria District, planting trees in honour of his contribution towards their academic path.

The scholars ranging from young doctors, civil engineers, lawyers, nurses, teachers, and agriculturalists camped at the late’s home on Easter Sunday where besides planting trees, they prayed for the soul of Onapito. They said had it not to been for his vision of starting the Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) equality scholars programme, they wouldn’t have attained much in education.

Mr Joseph Agaba, the chairperson of NBL Equality Scholars Programme, who led the team of 71 beneficiaries, said the planting of the trees at the late’s home is a humble gesture that Onapito’s hand still lives in their lives as scholars who have benefited from the initiative that he started in 2014. He told Monitor that the scheme managed to pick up several destitute children, took them through the best schools across the country, and various universities where they have managed to graduate in various fields, while others are still pursuing their dream professions.

Mr Agaba, who is pursuing his civil engineering course at Kyambogo University, said because of the late’s touch in their lives, they treat themselves as siblings to the late’s children. He added that the trees they have planted are a sign that Onapito’s legacy still lives not only among his biological children but among the scores of people he served.

Mr Agaba said some colleagues already working are also giving back to the community by educating one or two vulnerable children in their communities.

Mr Joseph Ekellot, a legal advisor at Einstein Rising Limited, challenged his colleagues to look at life the way Onapito did, describing him as a parental and a man who had an eye for the public good. He said as a child, the only school that maybe his parents would afford was Teso College, Aloet, but even that would have come at a cost.

When Onapito picked him up under the NBL equality scholars programme, he got a chance to study at St Mary’s Kitende later on pursued bachelors in law at Makerere University which under the ideal setup of their family back in Katakwi District would have come with a hefty cost.

Ms Loyce Grace Asio, the elder sister to the late Onapito, said the bible clearly spells out that we should be happy at all times. She said it was the first time for the family to gather for the Easter holidays without their brother.

Ms Catherine Onapito, the widow of the late, said the Equality Scholars programme under NBL was a vision that his late husband started and it was widespread across the country. She confirmed that back at home during his retirement, Onapito started a small Ipapero foundation (friend’s foundation).

Ms Onapito said the equality scholars’ programme gave NBL a unique relationship among members of the public because it brought them closer.

ABOUT LATE FRANCIS ONAPITO

Francis Onapito Ekomoloit was a veteran journalist, who served as MP for Amuria County, Presidential Press Secretary, and corporate & legal affairs director at Nile Breweries Limited He died on September 27, 2024 at Kampala Hospital as a result of abrasive lung cancer. He was 58.

Onapito was laid to rest on November 30, 2024, at his country home in Asalatap, Wera Town Council, Amuria District.