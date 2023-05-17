One arrested after 12 children rescued from suspected human trafficker in Sheema

Police in Sheema District in western Uganda have arrested one suspected human trafficker and rescued at least 12 children.

Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson, Mr Marcial Tumusiime, said they received information from the locals on Monday that a suspicious vehicle from Bugongi town council heading to Kabwohe was carrying children.

“We had to act quickly after the information and intercepted the vehicle that was parked at one of the petrol stations in Kabwohe town," said Mr Tumusiime.

The children aged between nine and 13 are mostly boys.

"It is alleged that on May 15, 2023 residents saw the suspect with motor vehicle parked next to a fuel pump in Sheema District with occupants inside and the vehicle stayed at the fuel pump for several hours. They became suspicious and notified the area defence chairperson who contacted police," he said.

He said one Moses Byaruhanga who identified himself as a taxi driver was arrested by police and upon interrogation he informed police that they had travelled to Sheema to attend a prayer event at Bugongi cell, Bugongi town council.

He said he loaded the children from a crusade and wanted to give them a ride around Sheema District as he was waiting for one Christine at Kabwohe.