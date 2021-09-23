One arrested for impersonating ministry official, conning Shs157m

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) is holding a man accused of impersonating Ministry of Water and Environment official and defrauding people over Shs157 million.

It is alleged that in 2019, Alex Kwesiga impersonated as a Project Consultant in the Water ministry, faked bid papers alleging that he had obtained a contract to carry out wetland restoration across the country and as such, he needed potential client to work with and he called for bids.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that Kwesiga identified the green climate fund project sponsored by World Bank in the Ministry of Water and Environment, he approached some people whom he knew and told them how he wanted the bidders.

Three people fell for his tricks and paid him money. However, after sensing that they had been conned, one of them reported the matter to Kasangati Police Station Vide SD Ref 29/30/08/2021 which led to the arrest of Kwesiga, a resident of Wakiso.

Sources, however, say that whereas only three people have so far come out, many people may have fallen victim to Kwesiga’s tricks.

He is currently being grilled by detectives on charges of obtaining money by false pretense.

Advertisement



