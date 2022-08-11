One critically injured by grenade in Bushenyi

One man was Wednesday afternoon critically injured after a grenade exploded in Bushenyi District, police said.

According to authorities, Abraham Ruhesi was hit by fragments of the explosive in Kyamagambo Cell, Rutooma Ward, Rwentuha Town Council in Bushenyi District.

“Shocked residents responded to a bomb-like explosion only to find Ruhesi fallen to the ground with his stomach and chest severely injured,” Kyamagambo Cell chairperson Benson Barekye told Monitor.

Eyewitness Abu Babyeyagira said “the victim was clearing his piece of land for bee keeping when he unknowingly tampered what police described as a grenade.”

Rwentuha Police Wednesday evening sealed off the scene where more deadly devices were found.

"We found another grenade, two bullets and fragments," greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Marshal Tumusiime noted.

Police added that: "We have taken full charge of the place as we are waiting for experts for further management.”