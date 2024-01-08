One dead after ambassador Kizige’s car rams into boda boda

A 50-year-old man died on Sunday while two others were seriously hurt after the vehicle in which Uganda’s ambassador to Russia, Mr Moses Kizige was traveling rammed into a boda boda motor-cycle carrying three people.

The 5.30pm crash happened at Kaazi in Kayunga Sub-county, along the Kayunga-Busaana road in Kayunga District.

The Kayunga District police commander, Ms Rosette Sikahwa, who rushed to the crash scene after she learnt that a diplomat was among those involved identified the deceased as Willy Ssalongo Mungoma, 50, a resident of Katikamu village in Kayunga District.

The injured, who are in critical condition at Kayunga regional referral hospital include, Zubairi Serugo, the motor-cycle rider and Mungoma’s wife, Ms Roviser Nambuya.

Mr Serugo sustained a fractured thigh bone and severe head injuries while Nambuya was found unconscious with injuries on the head.

The DPC said that at the time of the crash, Mr Mazige was travelling in a Toyota Alphard car from his upcountry home in Kamuli District, eastern Uganda en route to Kampala.

Relatives of the accident victim and survivors gathered at Kayunga regional referral hospital surgical ward on Sunday night

“The speeding motorcyclist carrying two passengers attempted to cross the road without stopping to check whether there was an oncoming traffic. In the process the car knocked them,” Ms Sikahwa explained.

Ambassador Kizige, who is the former MP for Bugabula County North in Kamuli District and other occupants of the vehicle, survived without any injury.

“Preliminary investigations show the accident was caused by reckless riding on the part of the motorcyclist,” the DPC said.

The body of the victim was taken to Kayunga regional referral hospital for postmortem while the car and motorcycle wreckage were towed to Kayunga police station.