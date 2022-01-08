One dead, another injured as building collapses in Masaka City

By  Wilson Kutamba

  • The deceased, nicknamed Mukiga, 25, was buried alive by the falling rubble, while the injured Kenneth Mudo, 27, who was rushed to Masaka regional referral hospital in critical condition.

A storied building still under construction in Masaka City collapsed on Friday, killing one person and injuring another critically.

