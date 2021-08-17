One dead as five-storey building collapses in Kitebi

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

One person has been confirmed dead after a five-storey building under construction in Kitebi Zone, near Wankulukuku in Rubaga Division collapsed at about midnight.

Five people are said to have been sleeping in the said building, according to residents.

“We thought it was an earthquake but only to wake up, the building had collapsed,” said one of the residents.

The scene was visited by police and a team from the National Building Review Board (NBRB) led by their investigations officer, Eng Solom Balemeezi.

“The National Building Control Act 2013 specifically stipulates the punishment for whoever is liable. Our Team is already on ground to assess the cause of the accident. We shall keep you updated,” he said.

Mr Aloysius Mukasa the Rubaga South MP, who was also at the scene said the “fights” within Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) are partly to blame for continuous collapse of buildings in Kampala.

“The reason we are here is to ascertain the root cause of the collapse of this structure. I don’t know whether the structure engineer fulfilled his obligations and duties to fully ascertain the truthfulness of the plan that was issued by KCCA. We also want to if the site inspector from Rubaga really did his job to inspect this building from its foundation, “ he said.





