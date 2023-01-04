One dead, four hospitalised over suspected food poisoning

At least one child has been confirmed dead, while four others are in critical condition after eating food allegedly laced with poison.

All five children are from the family of Mr Makka Kakaire, a resident of Idudi Zone ‘A’ Village in Idudi Town Council, Bugweri District.

The children’s grandmother, who lives with them had reportedly gone for burial when the incident occurred.

Ms Barbra Magoola, the area chairperson of the women's council league, said the victims prepared offals and posho for super which they ate, with the exception of one who does not eat meat.

Ms Magoola said the following day (Tuesday), the lone survivor found her siblings lying helplessly in bed and informed the neighbours who responded by taking them to clinics, but unfortunately, one of them identified as Sharon Nabwire was already dead.

“By the time we got the information, one was already dead. We rushed the quartet to Busesa Health Centre IV, before they were transferred to Iganga-Nakavule hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

Ms Diana Nandaula, the Busoga East Regional Police Spokesperson, said investigations into the cause of the incident are underway.

“Our team has gone to the scene and hospital for collection of samples to establish the true cause of death of one child,” she said, adding that samples of the deceased have been taken to the government analytical laboratory for further toxicological tests.