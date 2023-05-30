One dead, four injured after car tyre burst in Bushenyi

At least one person died on spot while four others sustained serious injuries after a car tyre burst

in Bushenyi District on Monday.

Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime said the incident was at Akayembe Trading Centre in Kyamuhunga Sub County along the Ishaka-Kasese Highway.

"The single fatal accident involved a Toyota Hiace vehicle that suffered a tyre burst. It lost control and overturned, killing one person," Tumusiime noted.

He identified the deceased as a six-year-old while the injured include 23-year-old Kampala International University student Crispus Asingirahwe. Other victims are 35-year-old Beatrice Intungo from Katerera, Lawrence Asiimwe, 42. from Bunyaruguru and Innocent Nuwagaba, 35, from Lugazi in Rubirizi District.

Tumusiime said the victims were taken to Comboni Hospital in Bushenyi District and others were admitted at Rugazi Hospital in neighbouring Rubirizi District.

He added: "The traffic officers at the scene are trying to establish the cause of the accident but according to the investigation so far- it was over speeding."

Richard Nareeba Kyamwogo, a resident of the area who witnessed the accident also said the driver was speeding.

"When the tyre burst happened, the driver tried to dodge a pothole and lost control hence the vehicle overturned," he told Monitor on Monday evening.

He added: "The situation on this road is alarming we need serious intervention potholes are becoming a problem. If not addressed, we are still going to see more of this."