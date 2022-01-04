One dead, four injured as car overturns along Mbale-Tirinyi road

The wreckage of the car that overturned along Mbale-Tirinyi road, killing one person and injuring four others. PHOTOS/ MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

Mudanga

By  Mudangha Kolyangha

One person died and four others got seriously hurt on Monday after the car they were travelling in overturned along Mbale-Tirinyi road.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.