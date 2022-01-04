One dead, four injured as car overturns along Mbale-Tirinyi road

One person died and four others got seriously hurt on Monday after the car they were travelling in overturned along Mbale-Tirinyi road.

The accident, according to police, occurred at 3.30pm at Lupada village, about 10km from Mbale City when the driver lost control.

North Bukedi region police spokesperson, ASP Emily Alaso identified the deceased as Rogers Gesa and the injured as Stephen Kagende, 57, a resident of Bunyolo B Village in Budaka District;

Justus Biisa, 30, a resident of Kaiti village, Budaka District; Zaituna Kulenza, 52, a resident of Kasasira village, Kibuku District and Mwajuma Kote, 21, also a resident of Kasasira village.

Gesa’s body was conveyed to Budaka health centre IV mortuary for postmortem. The injured were also taken to the same health facility for treatment.

Police said cases of motor accidents along Mbale-Tirinyi, Tirinyi-Pallisa-Kumi and Pallisa –Kamonkoli roads are on the rise.

“The police will continue with operations to against reckless drivers and those without valid driving permits, especially on major roads,” ASP Alaso said.

At least a case of a motor accident is registered on the said roads on a daily basis, according to police.