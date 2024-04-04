One dead, schools closed as floods wreak havoc in Butaleja

Floods have swept through Butaleja District in the eastern region, killing one person and leaving several households displaced.



The floods triggered by heavy rains that have been pounding the area for the last three days also destroyed property including crops worth millions of shillings in the Sub-counties of Himutu, Butaleja, Mazimasa and Butaleja town council on Thursday.

A man pictured carrying a traveller on his shoulders as they cross the flood Nakwasi Bridge along Mbale-Butaleja road in Butaleja town council. Photo/ Yahudu Kitunzi



When this publication visited the affected Sub-counties on Thursday, travellers were found stranded at Nakwasi bridge and Manafwa bridge respectively along Mbale-Butaleja road since it has been cut off by raging floods.



The floods forced Nakwasi and Manafwa rivers to burst their banks and spill into the neighbouring communities hence displacing hundreds of residents.



The deceased believed to be a resident of Bugombe Village, Himutu Sub-County whose body was recovered on Thursday was reportedly washed away by the raging floods as he tried crossing Nakwasi Bridge.



The passengers and other road users, including school children, are now stranded and local leaders say hundreds of families have been displaced by the floods.



Mr Tom Wandera, the Butaleja District Environment officer, confirmed that one person died due to floods.

He said they have organised temporary camps for affected residents at Namulo Primary school and Nampologoma trading centre.

A man sits on the tree after his home was flooded in Doho Village, Mazimasa Sub-County, Butaleja Distirct. Photo/ Yahudu Kitunzi





“The floods have destroyed crops, rice milling machines, rice stores and other properties. We have started an assessment to establish the damage. We request the government to intervene,” Mr Wandera said.



The floods have also affected the schools including Namulo, Bugombe, Leresi, Doho, Kanyenya and Nakwasi seed secondary school which have since been closed.



Mr Wandera blamed the continuous floods in the district on poor cultivation and environmental degradation.

“We continue to ask people in prone areas to vacate to safer places,” Mr Wandera said.



Mr Abdu Shema Swamadu, the head teacher of Doho Primary school, said they have temporarily closed the school due to floods.

Doho Primary school in Mazimasa Sub-County, Butaleja flooded.