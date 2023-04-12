One dead, seven injured as trailer overturns in Masaka City

One person died on spot and seven others were injured in a Wednesday morning road crash in Masaka City.

The crash occurred on Yellow Knife Road when the driver of a trailer with a Kenyan number registration number plate carrying bunches of bananas heading to Masaka Central market failed to brake and crashed into an electric pole near Soweto Cell Round About in Masaka City.

According to eyewitnesses, by the time of the crash at 5am, the driver of the trailer was trying to make a stopover at the central market to offload the bananas, but the vehicle failed to brake, ploughing into an electric pole.

“We are lucky that it did not hit the transformer near the electric pole because it would have left the whole area on fire, the electricity went off for some hours, but it was later restored. Police also responded in time and took the injured people with fractured legs and hands to the hospital,” Mr Paul Mwanje, one of the witnesses said.

Mr Kato Kasarani, a driver of the Red Cross ambulance that rushed the survivors to Masaka Regional Hospital, said he arrived at the scene in time though it was too late to save the woman who was killed in the crash.

Masaka City Police Commander, Mr Hussein Mugarura said they used the electric chain saw machine to cut the wreckage to remove the trapped banana dealers.

Traffic Police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima, identified the deceased as Rebecca Namanda, a resident of Nyendo, Masaka City and her body was conveyed at Masaka Mortuary for postmortem examination.