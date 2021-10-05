One dead, three injured as fire guts family house in Kyotera

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

Police in Kyotera District are investigating circumstances under which fire gutted a family house leaving one dead and three others with severe injuries.

The fire started last night at around 10.00PM at Lwankoni B village in Lwankoni Sub County, Kyotera District as people were in the house sleeping.

Mr Hassan Hiwumbire, the Kyotera District Police Commander (DPC) identified the deceased as Kenny Lugaaju, 28.

“It’s true that one person died in a fire accident while three of his siblings suffered severe injuries. We are still investigating the cause of the fire outbreak,” he said.

Mr Hiwumbire said that the other three children who suffered severe injuries are being hospitalised at Kalisizo Hospital and not in an alarming situation.

Mr George William Ssemanda, the Lwankoni Sub County Chairperson told Daily Monitor that their preliminary findings indicate that electricity could be the cause of the fire.

“It’s absurd that Mr Evaristo Lubega has lost a son as three other children are nursing severe wounds. We pray that they recover soon,” he said.

Mr Hiwumbire said the body of the deceased was taken to Kalisizo Hospital for postmortem and will later be handed over to relatives for burial.