One dead, three missing after boat capsises on Lake Victoria

A search and rescue team was by Friday evening searching for three more bodies of passengers who went missing following a Thursday evening boat accident on Lake Victoria.

The ill-fated boat, according to Police, was transporting people from Kirongo landing site in Busamuzi Sub County, Buvuma District heading to Kiyindi landing site in Buikwe District on the mainland. In the same boat, there were four cows and sacks of silverfish.

At least five passengers were on board. The incident occurred at around 9pm, according to the survivor, a female passenger.

According to Ms Hellen Butoto , the Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson, preliminary investigations show that the boat skipper only identified as Mr Kabenge hired the boat from one Mr Derrick Omoro to ferry passengers and cargo and upon arrival at Kirongo landing site, he loaded four passengers , five cows, one sack of silver fish and a motorcycle.

Ms Butoto said the boat was loaded beyond its capacity and despite warnings against overloading, the boat skipper reportedly ignored this, asserting his expertise in water transport.

However, shortly after setting off from Kirongo landing site, distress calls came from occupants seeking help.

“Residents led by Mr Fred Ddungu mounted a rescue operation using another wooden boat but only retrieved the capsized boat with five carcasses of cows. By Friday evening, one body of a female adult only identified as Nalongo and five carcasses of cows had been retrieved.

“Unfortunately three others remain missing but the overloaded nature of the boat is likely the cause of the tragic incident. Our marine police are tirelessly working to ensure that bodies are retrieved and other valuable items,” Butoto explained.