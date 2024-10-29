One dead, two injured in Kasese house fire

Police in the Rwenzori East region are investigating the cause of a fire that gutted a house, killing one person and injuring two others.

SP Luke Mbusa, Rwenzori East Regional Community Liaison Officer, said the Tuesday morning fire claimed the life of Adams Mugisa Musubaho, 29.

“We have registered a fatal fire incident reported on October 29, 2024, at around midnight. The incident took place in Kizungu Cell, Nyakasanga II Ward, Nyamwamba Division, Kasese Municipality,” SP Mbusa.

Musubaho who was unemployed and had a mental health condition was residing in the three-room house with his mother, Razia Masika Kiparamoto, 53, and nine-year-old Rayati Kirabo.

Both Kiparamoto and Kirabo were rescued by neighbors with serious injuries and are now receiving treatment at Mt. St. Mary’s Hospital in Kasese town.

Ms Hadijja Biira, a relative of the affected family, stated she was sleeping in an adjacent room when she awoke to Kiparamoto’s alarm for help.

“I was asleep when I heard my aunt yelling for help. She had locked the main house with a padlock and couldn’t find the keys when the fire started. I yelled for assistance, and a neighbor climbed over the gate to help,” she said.

SP Luke Mbusa, Rwenzori East Regional Community Liaison Officer. PHOTO/ YOWERI KAGUTA

Eyewitness Moris Mumbere recounted that neighbors eventually broke a window open, allowing Kiparamoto and Kirabo to escape the flames. However, they couldn’t rescue Musubaho, as he was restrained with a chain due to his mental health condition.

“It’s tragic; we woke up to the news of this fire and did our best to save those inside. We managed to rescue two, but sadly, Mugisa did not make it,” Mumbere said.

Musubaho had reportedly battled mental health issues for about six years, leading his mother to restrain him with a chain as part of his care plan.

“He was a drug user which affected his mental state. He had been to rehabilitation but returned home, and his mother had to secure him with a chain to follow the prescribed medical care,” Biira said.