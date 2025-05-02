One dead, two officers injured as security foil Kasese prison attack

Security operatives in Kasese District in western Uganda have launched investigations following a daring attempt by unknown assailants armed with pangas to attack the Ibuga government prison in Kitswamba sub-county.

According to witness who spoke to this publication, the incident occurred on Wednesday night at around 8:30 pm. A UPDF officer and one prison security guard sustained injuries while one of the assailants was reportedly killed on the spot.

Lt. Joe Walusimbi, the head of the security committee and Kasese Resident District Commissioner (RDC) said on Friday evening that they are yet to establish the motive of the assailants who attempted to attack the prison.



"We surely regret what happened! Yes, one of our UPDF officers and a Uganda Prisons Officer were cut and are nursing injuries, and we are happy they are responding to treatment. I cannot comment much about the matter because it is still under investigation," he said.

The LCIII Chairperson of Kitswamba Sub-county, Mr Yofesi Katenene said the assailants were dressed in civilian wear.

According to Katenene, the incident began when residents living near the prison heard suspicious footsteps in the evening and immediately alerted both the UPDF detachment at Ibuga and the prison security personnel.

"As the assailants approached the prison, some members of the prison security team moved out to intercept them, while two armed UPDF officers from the Ibuga detachment arrived to reinforce the response," he said.

Katenene added that one of the assailants, armed with a panga, managed to injure both a UPDF officer and a prison security officer. However, in a swift reaction, one of the UPDF officers, who was on a motorcycle, jumped off and shot one of the attackers dead. The other assailants reportedly fled the scene and are suspected to be hiding within Queen Elizabeth National Park.