One injured as fire guts shops in Kyotera

Traders in Kyotera Town are counting losses after fire gutted shops near the Old Taxi Park Thursday night leaving one of them with severe injuries.

Mr Ssali Munagulama, the owner of MS Select Garments shop, who was inside the shop at the time of the incident sustained severe injuries as the whole shop went up in flames.

According to Mr David Zikusooka, a neighbour to MS Select Garments where the fire started, they got phone calls from friends at around 1:00am that their businesses were on fire and managed to arrive at the scene in 20 minutes.

"I was actually asleep before I got several phone calls alerting me that fire had gutted our shops. Our neighbour Mr Ssali is a tailor and he usually works even at night if he has many orders from clients," he said.

"We assume he [Mr Ssali] went asleep and forgot to switch off the flat iron which burst and spread the fire," he said

Sowing machines and clothes which were in five shops were burnt to ashes

One of the traders, only identified as Maria who operates a mobile money shop in the same area, told the Monitor that residents managed to save Mr Ssali when the fire was still controllable.

"Had it not been one of the ladies who made an alarm for residents to hit Mr Ssali's door, he could have perished in the inferno," she said.

Ms Maria added that Mr Ssali was rushed to Kyotera Medical Centre where he's currently receiving medical treatment.

Kyotera District Police Commander, Mr Hassan Musooba advised residents to always report to the Police as quickly as possible whenever there is a fire incident.