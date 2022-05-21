One killed, 11 admitted as anthrax hits Bududa

One person has been confirmed dead and 11 others infected following an outbreak of anthrax disease confirmed May 20 in Bududa District.

“We have confirmed an outbreak of anthrax disease and one person has so far died,” Manafwa District veterinary officer, Dr Dennis Okello told this publication on Saturday.

The Bududa Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Bududa, Mr Joshua Mabiya said confirmation of the infection was reached following blood tests done by the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) in Entebbe.

Authorities in the districts of Bududa, Manafwa and Namisindwa have now resolved to put temporary restrictions on livestock consumption to curb disease spread.

“Eat chicken and beans for the time being as we continue to monitor the situation,” he said.

The CAO, Mr Mabiya said communal sensitization about the disease is underway.

“We are trying to put our efforts together to see how we can control the anthrax,” he observed.

On Friday, the three affected districts also immediately closed livestock markets and imposed a temporary animal quarantine as animal slaughtering was also banned.

“Failure to adhere to these restrictions will lead to prosecution in accordance with the animal disease act, cap 2018,” a letter issued by the Manafwa CAO, Mr Peter Wotunya Henry read.

About anthrax

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), humans generally acquire the disease directly or indirectly from infected animals, or occupational exposure to infected or contaminated animal products.

Anthrax is caused by bacteria (bacillus anthracis) in the atmosphere. Animals, mainly herbivores, get it through contaminated grass, soil and water.