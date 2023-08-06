One killed, six traders injured in Nebbi road crash

A trader has been confirmed dead and six others critically injured after their vehicle overturned on the Jukia Road in Nebbi Distract.

Police say the driver of the Fuso lorry that was returning from Paidha market lost control at the steep slope of the hill and overturned several times on the Jukia Road stretch off the potholed Nebbi-Goli-Paidha.

On Sunday, police identified the deceased as Pamela Acen, who died on the spot.

Nebbi District Police Commander Aminsi Kayondo told journalists that the vehicle was carrying traders dealing in produce from Paidha District, heading to neighbouring Oyam District.

Kayondo said they have identified the injured as Andrew Ogwang, 32-year-old Scovia Mandhawun from Pakwach, 47-year-old Hadija Nagawa and 22-year-old Daizy Owachango from Zombo District.

"The vehicle owners must take control over their vehicle and maintain them to meet the upcountry roads condition because many vehicles are hired to carry passengers without knowing the road conditions. On hilly places, such vehicles need to be in good condition," he urged.

The Nebbi Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Robert Abak described the accident as unfortunate but blamed it on reckless driving.

“The accident was caused due to reckless driving and poor mechanical conditions,” he said as he encouraged traders to avoid boarding over loaded vehicles to reduce such incidents.

But eyewitness and resident of Jukia Hill Bernard Okethwengu criticized government for failing to tarmac the Nebbi -Jukia Goli road which he said has led to death of several Ugandans for many years.

"Our people are dying because of the bad status of the roads but government has always kept promising air and this has affected both trade and commerce," Okethwengu noted.

Recently, the UNRA Executive Director, Ms Allen Kagina, ordered that at least four kilometres of tarmac be extended from Nebbi Town to Radio Maria on the Nebbi-Goli-Paidha Road.

It remains unclear when the tarmacking will commence.