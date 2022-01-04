One killed, three injured after stray elephants invade Oyam villages

Stray elephants from Murchison Falls National Park on Monday invaded two villages in Juma Parish, Kamdini Sub-county in Oyam District, killing a 65-year-old woman and injuring three others.

A herd of more than 20 elephants reportedly entered Dicunyi and Akuridia villages early in the morning and destroyed several gardens of maize, cassava and a homestead.

The deceased, identified as Christine Akele, a resident of Dicunyi Village, reportedly left her home at 6am to go to the garden but was attacked by elephants, which ripped her into pieces.

The elephants also attacked the home of Mr David Cele in Akuridia Village and destroyed all the houses in the homestead, leaving three members of the family with injuries.

The wounded are; Tonny Ogweng, 9, his brother Samuel Obua, 14, and their father David Cele, 57. They are currently receiving treatment at St John Pope Hospital in Oyam District.

Mr Richard Ekuka, the LC1 chairperson of Dicunyi Village, said the community of the park line never expected the elephants since the electric fence had been erected in that area.

“The game rangers who were deployed at the unfenced portion of the park left for Christmas and these elephants took advantage of their absence to come out of the park to disturb the surrounding communities,” he said.

Mr Denis Gony, a resident, said the game rangers always delay in case they are informed of the presence of stray elephants.

“These elephants were spotted late in the night but when we called the game rangers to come and rescue us, they took a long time to respond and later we called police who came but could not deal with these elephants,” he said.

Mr Terence Omonya, the LC3 chairperson of Kamdini Sub County, said leaders are engaging Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to expedite the construction of an electric fence along the park line.

“I had a meeting with UWA officials today and they agreed to complete the electric fence along the park within the shortest time possible. We believe this can be a lasting solution to this problem,” he said in a telephone interview on Monday.

Last year, stray elephants killed over five people in Oyam District and destroyed several crops.

Locals have appealed to the government to find a lasting solution to this problem.