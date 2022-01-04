One killed, three injured after stray elephants invade Oyam villages

Residents gather at the scene where the elephants killed a 65-year-old woman in Kamdini Sub County, Oyam District on Monday. PHOTO | SANTO OJOK

By  Santo Ojok

What you need to know:

  • The elephants also attacked the home of Mr David Cele in Akuridia Village and destroyed all the houses in the homestead, leaving three members of the family with injuries.

Stray elephants from Murchison Falls National Park on Monday invaded two villages in Juma Parish, Kamdini Sub-county in Oyam District, killing a 65-year-old woman and injuring three others.

