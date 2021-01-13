One killed, three injured as security personnel shoot at Fungaroo supporters

By Scovin Iceta More by this Author

One person has been confirmed dead and three others injured as security personnel shot at the supporters of Hassan Kaps Fungaroo.

Mr Fungaroo who is vying for the Obongi County MP seat on Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket was having a final campaign rally in the area on Tuesday evening when the incident happened.

Norbert Alionzi, 19, a resident of Nakilamigi Village in Obongi Town Council shot dead while three others (not yet identified) are currently nursing injuries at Obongi Health Center IV.

Mr Ismail Moga, an eyewitness, told Daily Monitor that the incident happened when the supporters of Fungaroo were returning to the area party offices when police and army started firing teargas and live bullets to disperse them.

"While we were heading to our party offices, the Police and UPDF soldiers followed us immediately. They had planned to arrest our candidate (Fungaroo) only to find that he was not around, then they turned their anger on us," he said.

Mr Fungaroo, said what happened is a sign that this year's election is "bullets not ballots."

"It has been hard for the opposition candidates in Obongi and other parts of the country. Wherever we go, we find ourselves being teargassed and fired with live bullets," he said.

The West Nile police spokesperson, Ms Josephine Angucia, confirmed the incident saying they were carrying out investigations to ascertain whether it was police or army that shot at the people.

"We are yet investigating the circumstance. We will confirm if it was the police or the army that shot. But processions had been banned," she said.

Over the weekend, NRM supporters beat up and injured Fungaroo for unclear reasons.

