One killed, two injured as machete-wielding assailants raid Namungoona homes

Police in Kampala are investigating the murder of one Yowasi Kasawuli, a resident of Namugoona Zone 1, Rubaga Division in Kampala City who was attacked and killed by machete-wielding assailants in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Two of Kasawuli’s neighbors, Geoffrey Sematimba, 33 and Geoffrey Mwebaze, 34, who were attacked from their homes by the unknown assailants suspected to be robbers were also left nursing serious injuries.

“The incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday at about 3am. The three victims were cut and in the process, robbed of unspecified amounts of cash and Mobile phones. They were all rushed to different hospitals for treatment but unfortunately, Kasawuli succumbed to the injuries. The Police together with sister security agencies have intensified the hunt for the suspects and progress will be communicated respectively,” said Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesgyire.

According to him, the injured victims are still recovering in different hospitals while Kasawuli’s body was transferred to the city mortuary for postmortem.

The police at Old Kampala have scaled up patrols and community engagements on how to fight crimes in society, according to Mr Owoyesigyire even as residents accuse police of laxity on security in the area.

The area LCI chairperson, Ms Gertrude Bbira, said she and many of the residents are traumatized by the attack and urged police to intensify security in the area.

"We had a meeting held yesterday (Saturday) with the RDCs and they promised to give us more security in the area," she said.

This is not the first time machete-wielding assailants have attacked and killed or injured their victims in Uganda as the latest and most infamous attacks happened in Greater Masaka su region in central Uganda where nearly 30 people lost their lives between July and September 2021.

