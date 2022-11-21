One killed, two injured in Kafu accident

One person has been confirmed dead and two others critically injured after an accident that happened Sunday evening on the Gulu-Kampala highway.

There were seven family members inside the car that was headed to Kampala from Omoro sub-county, but as they were approaching Kafu, the vehicle veered off the road and overturned, leaving one person dead, according to a survivor. Two of the survivors sustained life-threatening injuries, while others survived with minor injuries.

“A Boda Boda rider abruptly tried to cross the road as we were approaching Kafu, and as we tried to dodge him, our vehicle veered off the road and overturned several times. We were seven but unfortunately, my sister died on the spot while the rest of us survived with injuries, with two being in critical condition. Right now I am in an ambulance and I don’t know where we are headed,” he told this reporter on phone.

An eyewitness said: “I even pulled the lady out of the vehicle and tried to give her first aid before discovering that she was already dead. But there were two boys and others whom I put in a taxi to Kiryandongo Hospital.”