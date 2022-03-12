One killed, two injured over theft of laptop

Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the southern regional police spokesperson

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

Police in Lyantonde District are investigating circumstances under which an angry mob attacked three suspected thieves, killing one on spot and leaving two others hospitalized.
The trio was intercepted by boda boda cyclists near a washing bay along Kaliiro- Lyantonde road on Thursday after an alarm was made by people at a stationery shop where the suspects had reportedly stolen a laptop.

