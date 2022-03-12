One killed, two injured over theft of laptop

Police in Lyantonde District are investigating circumstances under which an angry mob attacked three suspected thieves, killing one on spot and leaving two others hospitalized.

The trio was intercepted by boda boda cyclists near a washing bay along Kaliiro- Lyantonde road on Thursday after an alarm was made by people at a stationery shop where the suspects had reportedly stolen a laptop.

They were traveling on a motorcycle before they were intercepted in Lyantonde Town.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspects were new in the area and could not easily be identified.

Mr Gordon Sabiti , the proprietor of the stationery shop where the laptop is said to have been stolen said the suspect went to the shop disguised as customers and when she went out to look for change money, they grabbed the laptop and attempted to flee using a motorcycle.

“It is true we made an alarm and locals helped in pursuing the suspects. I is unfortunate that one was killed on the spot,” he said.

Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the southern regional police spokesperson condemned the mob action, saying police could not identify the deceased because he did not have any identification documents.