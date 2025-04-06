One month of blackout: Oyam slowly turning into ghost town 

It has been one month since residents of Oyam Town in northern Uganda last enjoyed a public power supply.

They were completely cut off from the national grid before Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (UEDCL) took over from Umeme as the country’s power supplier.

The situation, according to residents and Oyam District leadership, has brought untold hardship and destroyed their economic life.

Mr Kenneth Opon, an IT specialist who operates a computer centre in Oyam Town, said the interruption in the electricity supply brought many businesses to a standstill.

“We are so disappointed with the power. It's now one month since we last had power on, and it has increased the cost of our operations because we are running on a generator,” he told this publication on April 06, 2025.

Daily, Mr Opon spends on average Shs30,000 on fuel for the generator whenever there is no power.

“But at the end of the day, you find that you are getting nothing because even the customers when they hear that there is no electricity, there is a way they fear to come because they know the cost will go up,” he said.

Computer centres in Oyam Town normally charge Shs100 for photocopying a document using electricity and Shs200 using a generator.

Phone charging using a generator costs Shs1,000, and when there is power, phone charging at computer centres is free of charge since it forms part of the customer care service.

Mr Brian Ogutu, Oyam secretary for works and technical services, agreed that the power outage has caused economic hardship in the area.

“The businesses that our sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers are doing welding and making some juice rely heavily on electricity. Others use the same electricity to even charge their phones. So, since the power is not within the district for the last month, people are suffering a lot,” Mr Ogutu said.

He said the power in the entire Oyam District is unreliable.

“The power always comes, takes only two days, and it disappears. When it disappears, it takes like a week and comes back again. Now, it has also affected many institutions of learning, aware that we now have computers that students are supposed to use during lessons,” the Oyam LC5 councillor said.

“We thought it was a transition, but it has been beyond the transition from Umeme to Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. Now, even at the district headquarters, we’re affected because we no longer use pens and books. We use computers. We even pay through the computer.”

Mr Patrick Ageta, the station manager of Northern Umbrella of Water and Sanitation (NuWS) at the Ministry of Water and Environment, said the power outage has affected the water supply in Oyam Town.

“The town council has faced water supply challenges for two weeks now due to power outages. We have two pump stations – one reliant on electricity and the other on solar. While the solar-powered station continues to operate, it cannot meet the town's total water demand,” he explained.

To address the problem, Mr Agetta highlighted plans to install solar panels as a backup for the electricity-reliant pump station.

“We are waiting for the government to release the solar panel systems. Once they are installed, we expect to have a sustainable solution to the water crisis in Oyam,” he said.