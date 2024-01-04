One of four shot by URA enforcers succumbs to gun wounds

One of the four people allegedly shot by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement officers at Madi Okollo Town Council has succumbed to gunshot wounds at Nebbi Hospital, according to authorities.

Deceased Moses Acidri, a resident of Pamachi Village, Adraa Parish, Offaka Sub-county in Madi Okollo District, was shot as UPDF soldiers attached to URA opened fire during an operation to impound a numberless motorcycle.

“We strongly condemn the manner in which our innocent son was killed and others injured. We urge all of us to be calm and wait for the outcome of the intervention of your leaders and the URA commissioner general,” Madi Okollo District lawmaker Joanne Aniku Okia said in a statement.

By Thursday evening, a girl and two other victims of the Wednesday afternoon shooting were still at Nebbi Hospital nursing injuries sustained during the crackdown. They include 13-year-old Patience Atizuyo, 22-year-old Derrick Opari and a person only identified as Jovan.

Okollo Town Council LC3 chairperson David Agbara castigated the tax body for using highhandedness, comparing URA enforcers to gun rulers in the 1970s and 80s.

Additionally, area resident Jackson Banduni and Ogoko Sub-county councilor Patrick Atiku urged accountability.

“We want URA to take care of burial expenses, treatment expenses and also compensate the life of the deceased. They should also take care of the deformities inflicted on the injured. We demand accountability from government,” he roared.

The January 3 shooting incident was not the first time URA enforcers clashed with civilians during enforcement.

MP Aniku said: “I have had an extensive discussion with URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi and he has Thursday morning dispatched a team led by Col Cassette Wamundu to have a discussion with the district officials and family of the victims.”

Past incidents

This is not the first time that the tax collection agency is involved in altercations with the locals. In November last year, one person died on the spot and two siblings were critically injured when a URA vehicle suddenly stopped, forcing the motorcycle on which the deceased was moving to knock the stationary vehicle.

Prior to that, a suspected smuggler was shot dead by URA enforcers in Koboko District at Saliamusala at the Uganda border with Democratic Republic of Congo. The two incidents triggered public uproar and confrontations.

Locals accused tax collection body officers of “always being trigger happy when dealing with suspected smugglers in the region.” There are no official records to show if any of the shooters have faced the law.