One pupil dead, several injured in school bus accident

Parents and guardians of Babugi Nursery and Primary School in Bundibugyo Town are mourning after a tragic accident on Thursday morning claimed the life of a young pupil and left many others injured.

The accident occurred on Bugombwa Hill when the school bus, registration number UAQ 319Q, which was transporting pupils from Nyahuka to the school, veered off the road and overturned.

According to Traffic Officer Benon Nampala, the bus was carrying 32 pupils at the time. Jessica Natukunda, a baby class pupil and daughter of Jackson Tumwebaze, died on the way to the hospital.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the crash was caused by a mechanical failure in the brakes, which led to loss of control,” said Nampala.

He added: “We urge all drivers to check their vehicles’ mechanical condition before setting off. While brake failure is suspected, investigations are ongoing.”

The injured were rushed to Bundibugyo Main Hospital, Busaru Health Centre IV, and Nyahuka Health Centre IV. Two children in critical condition were later referred to Mbarara Regional Hospital and Kilembe Hospital for advanced medical care.

According to a statement by Rwenzori West regional police spokesperson Vincent Twesige, the victims include 10-year-old Kosoranta Joserine, 13-year-old Katusiime Immaculate, 8-year-old Adrian Rasu, 9-year-old Bab Iha Jesro, and 11-year-old Tusiime Christine. A teacher, 28-year-old Hashya Carolina, was also injured. Additionally, 20 other pupils, aged between 3 and 12 years, sustained minor injuries.

SP Twesige further revealed that the driver of the bus fled the scene and is currently still at large. The vehicle has been towed to Bundibugyo Central Police Station (CPS) and is being held pending a full mechanical inspection.

An eyewitness, Moses Ahebwa, recounted the moment of the crash: “I was on a motorcycle when the bus passed me at high speed. It seemed the driver was struggling with the gears and lost control.”

Attempts to reach the school administration for comment were unsuccessful by the time of publishing this story.



