One shot as vendor lynched over murder of Fort Portal businessman

A male shop owner was overnight Sunday brutally killed by unknown assailants in a murder that led to the lynching of groundnut vendor, also leaving one injured.

The chilling Sunday incidents started with the killing of 26-year-old Joseph Muganyizi whose life was ended by suspected murderers who found him in his house in Karambi 1 Cell, Karambi Ward.

Authorities say Muganyizi was viciously attacked by individuals who struck him with a hammer from his shop which also doubled as his residence.

“After killing Muganyizi, the assailants hastily concealed his body in a white bag, with sinister intentions of transporting it to an undisclosed location,” Rwenzori West region police spokesperson Vincent Twesige observed.

“The deceased's girlfriend came to check on him and found the door open amid no response. When she peeped at the door, she saw blood and called people who found Muganyizi dead and packed in a white nylon bag,” he added.

As the community grappled with this gruesome discovery, the situation took another darker turn after 29-year-old Fort Portal groundnut vendor Benson Mushabe was found and lynched near the crime scene.

“Angry residents swiftly descended upon Mushabe and killed him,” police said in a Monday statement.

Amidst chaotic scenes, one police officer (name withheld) who had come to the scene attempted to apprehend another suspect who was attempting to flee from the banana plantation where he was hiding.

“Upon chasing him (suspect), the policeman shot him (suspect) in the leg and he is at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital receiving treatment,” Twesige noted.

“When he saw the policeman, he started running. The policeman stopped him and even fired a bullet to scare him but he kept running away from the officer who got suspicious and shot him in the leg with one bullet. He was rushed to hospital where he is getting treatment,” he explained.

The injured has been identified as a 43-year-old driver- and resident of Karambi 1 Cell, Karambi Ward in Fort Portal City’s North Division.

On Monday, Twesige said police have taken a range of critical steps regarding the incident, including the recovery of key exhibits from the scene, apprehension of suspects and recording witness statements.