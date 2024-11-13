One shot dead as police rescue kidnapped Egyptian embassy official

Uganda police said Wednesday that they had shot and killed one suspect during a rescue operation of an Egyptian national and official at the Egyptian Embassy who was abducted last week.

Muhammad Ali Abdul Amidu is said to have been kidnapped on November 8, 2024 by unidentified assailants on Zanna Entebbe Road and taken to an unknown location.

Police said the kidnappers demanded a ransom of $40,000 (about Shs147 million), threatening to kill him if their demands were not fulfilled.

“The incident was reported to the Jinja Road Police Division. Following this, our Crime Intelligence Unit and the Directorate of Intelligence Services of the UPDF began tracking the suspects, monitoring their movements between various locations. On November 13, 2024, around 2pm, officers intercepted them while they were heading to Pearl Motel in Buloba, Wakiso District,” police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke said on Wednesday.