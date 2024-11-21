Hello

One shot dead in suspected mobile money shop raid in Ntinda

Crowds gather near the shop where one person was shot dead and another critically injured during suspected aggravated robbery in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb on November 21, 2024. Photo/Stephen Otage

Job

By  Job Bwire  &  Andrew Bagala

One person has been shot dead and another seriously injured in a suspected aggravated robbery in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb.  

Kampala Metropolitan deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said police had responded to the scene.

"Kira Road Police have responded to a scene of aggravated robbery in Ntinda. Tragically, one person has been confirmed dead, and another sustained injuries. Further details will be provided as soon as Possible," ASP Oweyesigyire said in a Thursday evening, November 21 statement issued minutes after Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, Ms Doreen Nyanjura posted on her X handle saying her brother, one Albert Cook Tugume who operates a mobile money shop in the area had been shot dead.

Related

"My brother Tugume Albert Cook has been abducted on gun point from Central Road, Ntinda Kigowa road. One person has been shot dead. He operates a mobile money shop," Ms Nyanjura posted at 8:42pm before adding 15 minutes later that "My brother has been killed."

This is a developing story. Details to follow....



