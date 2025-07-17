One shot dead on morning of NRM primaries, UPDF soldier stoned into coma

A supporter of a ruling party candidate was shot dead around 2am in eastern Uganda during a violent incident linked to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries, police said Thursday, as security tensions mounted ahead of the 2026 elections.

The deceased, Sowed Egumya, was backing former Urban Development Minister Isaac Musumba in the contest for the NRM flag in Buzaya County.

He was killed near Kasambira Town Council in Kamuli District during a confrontation that remains under investigation.

Busoga North police spokesperson Mr Michael Kasadha said Egumya was with a group of supporters who allegedly attempted to attack the home of incumbent MP Martine Muzaale.

Police say the group’s vehicle, reportedly carrying machetes used in an earlier assault, was intercepted.

“The group tried to flee. Police shot at the tyres. We suspect a stray bullet hit Mr Egumya,” Mr Kasadha said.

Police said one person had earlier been injured by the group, prompting the alert. However, details remain contested.

Mr Bosco Isabirye, who was in the same vehicle, gave a different account, telling Daily Monitor the shooting happened in Buwagi Village, Nawanyago Town Council, not Kasambira.

“As we left Egumya’s home, a vehicle full of soldiers blocked us near a swamp and opened fire. Egumya was hit first,” Mr Isabirye said.

He claimed three people were in the vehicle and another was injured before he managed to flee.

Mr Muzaale, the sitting MP, accused the group of forcefully ramming his gate and kidnapping one of his supporters.

In a separate incident in nearby Mayuge District, a UPDF soldier was left in a coma after being struck on the head with a stone.

The soldier was on early morning patrol in Kigandalo Sub-county when a group emerged from a sugarcane plantation and attacked.

“The soldiers refused to fire at the crowd. The attackers vanished into the fields,” said Eng Maton Mukisa, the LC3 chairperson who was with the team. “

By press time, it remained unclear where the serviceman had been taken following the attack.

Uganda’s ruling NRM party primaries, a precursor to the 2026 general election, have turned increasingly tense, particularly in rural districts with high political stakes.

A Monitor tally shows that more than seven campaign-linked deaths have been reported in different parts of Uganda during the build up to Thursday's vote.

Winners of Thursday's election will be flagbearers for the ruling party in the January 2026 general elections.

Joint security personnel march through the streets of Jinja City on July 17, 2025 night ahead of the NRM primaries scheduled for July 17. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA.

Ugandan authorities have repeatedly urged candidates and their supporters to remain peaceful and lawful.

